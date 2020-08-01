Sign up
Big, Fat & Round
This is an amazing time of year here in Wiltshire watching the harvest fields being cut & the corn gathered in.
1st August 2020
1st Aug 20
ajisaac
@ajisaac
I live in Wiltshire, England. Wiltshire is famous for it's megalithic monuments of Stonehenge & Avebury, Crop Circles and Wiltshire Ham. If you are interested in...
Tags
corn
,
outside
,
color
,
trees
,
view
,
outdoors
,
landscape
,
field
,
big
,
summer
,
round
,
fat
,
farm
,
colour
,
countryside
,
harvest
,
crop
,
land
,
fields
,
harvesting
