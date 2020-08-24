Previous
Old Rosie Lover by ajisaac
Photo 1714

Old Rosie Lover

This gentleman likes a glass of the 'Old Rosie' cider ....I feel a song coming on.

'When the moon shines on the cow shed
And we're rolling in the hay
All the cows are up there grazin'
And the milk is on its way

I am a Cider Drinker
I drinks it all of the day
I am a Cider Drinker
It soothes all me troubles away
Ooh arrh, ooh arrh ay, Ooh arrh, ooh arrh ay......'
24th August 2020 24th Aug 20

ajisaac

@ajisaac
I live in Wiltshire, England. Wiltshire is famous for it's megalithic monuments of Stonehenge & Avebury, Crop Circles and Wiltshire Ham. If you are interested in...
