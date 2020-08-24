Old Rosie Lover

This gentleman likes a glass of the 'Old Rosie' cider ....I feel a song coming on.



'When the moon shines on the cow shed

And we're rolling in the hay

All the cows are up there grazin'

And the milk is on its way



I am a Cider Drinker

I drinks it all of the day

I am a Cider Drinker

It soothes all me troubles away

Ooh arrh, ooh arrh ay, Ooh arrh, ooh arrh ay......'

