Wheels of History by ajisaac
Photo 1862

Wheels of History

Not sure this trolley counts towards 'the wheels of history' .....!

Please note: Although I think the context of the shot is quite funny I absolutely dislike this type of urban dumping. It is disgraceful in so many ways.
18th January 2021 18th Jan 21

I live in Wiltshire, England.
