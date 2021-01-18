Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1862
Wheels of History
Not sure this trolley counts towards 'the wheels of history' .....!
Please note: Although I think the context of the shot is quite funny I absolutely dislike this type of urban dumping. It is disgraceful in so many ways.
18th January 2021
18th Jan 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
ajisaac
@ajisaac
I live in Wiltshire, England. Wiltshire is famous for it's megalithic monuments of Stonehenge & Avebury, Crop Circles and Wiltshire Ham. If you are interested in...
1863
photos
64
followers
100
following
510% complete
View this month »
1856
1857
1858
1859
1860
1861
1862
1863
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
FinePix S4500
Taken
17th January 2021 3:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
funny
,
writing
,
sign
,
outside
,
water
,
street
,
outdoors
,
river
,
abstract
,
metal
,
history
,
wheel
,
steps
,
wheels
,
urban
,
overcast
,
trolley
,
railings
,
signage
,
humour
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close