Photo 2003
Laid Back
In Cardigan yesterday and as I was walking over the river bridge I spotted this 'laid back' cyclist peddling across the road bridge.
9th June 2021
9th Jun 21
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
Tags
road
face
flag
outside
legs
street
man
fun
color
signs
mural
view
outdoors
head
landscape
sitting
art
bicycle
wall
colour
laying
leisure
cycle
sat
Kitty Hawke
ace
That always looks so uncomfortable to me !
June 11th, 2021
