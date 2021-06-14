Previous
Royal Red by ajisaac
A King George VI (1936 – 1952) letter box still in use at the old Post Office in Rhydlewis - Ceredigion.

The Post Office is now longer but the building is now a window installation business - a shame really - another PO lost.
ajisaac

