Photo 2040
Poppying Up
All of a sudden in a quiet corner of the garden we have a purple poppy plant popping up.
17th July 2021
17th Jul 21
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
Photo Details
Views
10
Album
365
Camera
FinePix S4500
Taken
17th July 2021 11:33am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
green
,
purple
,
outside
,
flower
,
color
,
outdoors
,
head
,
close-up
,
three
,
garden
,
wall
,
trio
,
round
,
stem
,
colour
,
poppy
,
petal
,
stalk
