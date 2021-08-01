Sign up
Photo 2056
I say I don't like cricket - oh no!
I managed to snap this cricket on my walk - it didn't stay still for long though!
The little creature reminds me of that catchy 10CC song 'Dreadlock Holiday' with the chorus as follows -
'I say
I don't like cricket (Oh no!)
I love it
I don't like cricket (No no!)
I love it'
It has nothing to do with insect but the game!
(Great song though).
1st August 2021
1st Aug 21
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
JackieR
ace
Excellent song by a brilliant, but short lived, band!! Nice photo too MrI
August 3rd, 2021
