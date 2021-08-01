I say I don't like cricket - oh no!

I managed to snap this cricket on my walk - it didn't stay still for long though!



The little creature reminds me of that catchy 10CC song 'Dreadlock Holiday' with the chorus as follows -



'I say

I don't like cricket (Oh no!)

I love it

I don't like cricket (No no!)

I love it'



It has nothing to do with insect but the game!

(Great song though).