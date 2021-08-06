Previous
The Lightning Tree by ajisaac
Photo 2062

The Lightning Tree

I came across this 'scene' as I was walking on the ridge above the village I live.

To me the branch looks like a bolt of lightning hence my title.
ajisaac

UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
JackieR ace
Am now humming tune to Follfyfoot!! Fav photo
August 9th, 2021  
