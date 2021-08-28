Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2083
I've got a handle on this
Phrase - 'I've got a handle on this'
Meaning - To have a firm, clear understanding of something.
Shot of an old door handle.
28th August 2021
28th Aug 21
0
0
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
2083
photos
68
followers
103
following
570% complete
View this month »
2076
2077
2078
2079
2080
2081
2082
2083
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
FinePix S4500
Taken
28th August 2021 3:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
outside
,
street
,
stones
,
stone
,
view
,
outdoors
,
abstract
,
garden
,
concrete
,
round
,
perspective
,
screw
,
lock
,
colour
,
handle
,
pov
