Previous
Next
I've got a handle on this by ajisaac
Photo 2083

I've got a handle on this

Phrase - 'I've got a handle on this'

Meaning - To have a firm, clear understanding of something.

Shot of an old door handle.
28th August 2021 28th Aug 21

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
570% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise