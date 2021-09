Fat Boy Slug

Slug, or land slug, is a common name for any apparently shell-less terrestrial gastropod mollusc.



The word slug is also often used as part of the common name of any gastropod mollusc that has no shell, a very reduced shell, or only a small internal shell, particularly sea slugs and semislugs (this is in contrast to the common name snail, which applies to gastropods that have a coiled shell large enough that they can fully retract its soft parts into the shell).