Greening of the light by ajisaac
Greening of the light

I just love it when the sunlight streams through woodland create 'the greening of the light'

Shot taken in woodland near my home.
4th March 2022 4th Mar 22

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
Chris Cook ace
That's quite beautiful.
March 4th, 2022  
