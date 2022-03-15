Aberporth Beach Shop Now & Then

Some things do not change or alter much in years around the area in which I now live, however, the 'Beach Shop' at Aberporth is one such location that has changed.



My first shot from the date stamp was taken on 26th October 2006 whilst I was on holiday here - the picture shows the old beach shop, where we obtained crab nets & ice creams!



The second shot was taken yesterday, 14th March 2022, getting on for 16 years difference.



As you can see the building is now two storey, it no longer a beach 'shop' but does takeaway fish and chips etc.



I believe it will have two holiday flats above it and the building is called 'Sgadan' which means 'Herring' in English.



From Old Irish scatán; cognate with Irish scadán and Welsh ysgadan.



All could be related to Old English sceadd (modern English shad), along with Old Norse skata (“kind of fish”), but the ultimate origin of these words is obscure.