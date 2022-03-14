Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2277
Lamplighters Cove
Looking like a scene from 'olde' smuggling days gone bye are some lovely rusty and weathered oil lanterns outside 'The Boy Ashore' BBQ Shack in the coastal village of Aberporth in Ceredigion.
Unfortunately the shack was not open at the time.
14th March 2022
14th Mar 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
2277
photos
66
followers
100
following
623% complete
View this month »
2270
2271
2272
2273
2274
2275
2276
2277
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
FinePix S4500
Taken
14th March 2022 2:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sand
,
b&w
,
black
,
white
,
light
,
sky
,
blackandwhite
,
outside
,
water
,
old
,
glass
,
coast
,
view
,
outdoors
,
lamp
,
rust
,
river
,
landscape
,
metal
,
grey
,
outdoor
,
monochrome
,
se
,
rusty
,
lamps
,
bolt
,
nut
,
cove
,
coastal
,
greyscale
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close