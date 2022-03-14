Previous
Lamplighters Cove by ajisaac
Photo 2277

Lamplighters Cove

Looking like a scene from 'olde' smuggling days gone bye are some lovely rusty and weathered oil lanterns outside 'The Boy Ashore' BBQ Shack in the coastal village of Aberporth in Ceredigion.

Unfortunately the shack was not open at the time.
14th March 2022

