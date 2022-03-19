Previous
Mount Crushmore by ajisaac
The demolition of part of the 'old' hospital site, next to St Mary's Church, in Cardigan is nearing completion.

I am looking with interest to the next stage of the project, including conversation of the original Victorian part of the hospital (not in view).
ajisaac

