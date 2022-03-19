Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2282
Mount Crushmore
The demolition of part of the 'old' hospital site, next to St Mary's Church, in Cardigan is nearing completion.
I am looking with interest to the next stage of the project, including conversation of the original Victorian part of the hospital (not in view).
19th March 2022
19th Mar 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
2285
photos
69
followers
100
following
626% complete
View this month »
2278
2279
2280
2281
2282
2283
2284
2285
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
FinePix S4500
Taken
19th March 2022 9:22am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
church
,
yellow
,
blue
,
street
,
town
,
machine
,
stone
,
view
,
landscape
,
history
,
tower
,
machinery
,
colour
,
urban
,
digger
,
industrial
,
historic
,
wales
,
pile
,
demolition
,
crushed
,
clearance
,
cardigan
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close