Windswept by ajisaac
Windswept

A very overcast and dark day up on the Preseli Hills in Pembrokeshire - no sign of the sun!

However the weather does not deter the local inhabitants from surviving the elements - here's one such resident undeterred by the environment.
31st March 2022 31st Mar 22

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
