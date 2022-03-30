Previous
Awaiting the masters return by ajisaac
Photo 2298

Awaiting the masters return

I found this wonderful 'statue' of a metallic wire dog in the niche of the gated driveway to Hammett House, near Llechyrd bridge.

I've no idea why he's there, who put him them etc.

Perhaps he's 'awaiting the masters return' so he can be collected?
ajisaac

UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
