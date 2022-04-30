Sign up
Photo 2327
Show me a leg (or two)
Spotted on Poppit Sands, a wonderful beach just down the road from St Dogmaels, this lady had multicoloured trousers that Noel Edmonds would be proud of!
30th April 2022
30th Apr 22
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
Tags
sand
,
red
,
green
,
shoes
,
purple
,
yellow
,
blue
,
clothes
,
outside
,
water
,
sea
,
legs
,
leg
,
fun
,
color
,
beach
,
wooden
,
colours
,
pink
,
view
,
outdoors
,
shoe
,
landscape
,
orange
,
wood
,
colourful
,
shore
,
trousers
,
leisure
,
sandy
,
shoreline
