Previous
Next
Scimitar's rest by ajisaac
Photo 2371

Scimitar's rest

Discovered this old Scimitar Coupe 'at rest' in the village of Maenclochog, nestled in the foothills of the Preseli Mountains.

Will it ever hit the road again? Who knows? All it takes is one enthusiastic petrol head......

The Reliant Scimitar name was used for a series of sports car models produced by British car manufacturer Reliant between 1964 and 1986.

During its 22-year production it evolved from a coupe (GT) into a sports estate (GTE), with a convertible variant (GTC) launched in 1980.

All have a fibreglass body mounted on a steel box-section chassis, and Ford engines.
13th June 2022 13th Jun 22

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
650% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Tony Guest (snoopybooboo) ace
I love old cars, nice find. Fav.
June 27th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise