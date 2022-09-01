Previous
Compass Point Mosiac by ajisaac
Photo 2453

Compass Point Mosiac

I found this interesting/intriguing mosaic on the wall of a house in Church Street, Narberth, Pembrokeshire.

My photo doesn't really do it justice.

Its intriguing (to me) as I cannot quite work it out what it is or what it symbolizes!

There appears to be what I think are compass points NESW + numbers like 0621, 0321, 0921 etc. Not sure if these are dates when the person started the section of work or not?

Also the 'mystical horse' creature with the one eye (?) I've seen somewhere before - any ideas anyone?
1st September 2022

ajisaac

@ajisaac
