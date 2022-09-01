Sign up
Compass Point Mosiac
I found this interesting/intriguing mosaic on the wall of a house in Church Street, Narberth, Pembrokeshire.
My photo doesn't really do it justice.
Its intriguing (to me) as I cannot quite work it out what it is or what it symbolizes!
There appears to be what I think are compass points NESW + numbers like 0621, 0321, 0921 etc. Not sure if these are dates when the person started the section of work or not?
Also the 'mystical horse' creature with the one eye (?) I've seen somewhere before - any ideas anyone?
1st September 2022
1st Sep 22
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
