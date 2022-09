The Seed Swap Table

I visited the small town of Narberth, Pembrokeshire, yesterday and came across a wonderful garden centre at The Malthouse.



One of the things they are encouraging people to do to help the environment, save money etc is promote a free seed swap service, where you can bring your spare seeds and swap them for another variety of plant.



They also have a table for depositing your old plant plots or you might be one who wants to collect some.



Every little helps....