Return of the 'Wicker Man'

The 'Wicker Man' has returned to Cilgerran Castle after he unfortunately blew down in the really bad winds we had sometime ago.



He is in fact the 'William Marshal, 2nd Earl of Pembroke', it was under him when the construction of the stone castle began in Cilgerran in 1223.



However the figure remind me of the film 'Wicker Man', The Wicker Man is a 1973 British folk horror film directed by Robin Hardy and starring Edward Woodward, Britt Ekland, Diane Cilento, Ingrid Pitt, and Christopher Lee.



The screenplay by Anthony Shaffer, inspired by David Pinner's 1967 novel Ritual, centres on the visit of Police Sergeant Neil Howie to the isolated Scottish island of Summerisle in search of a missing girl. Howie, a devout Christian, is appalled to find that the inhabitants of the island have abandoned Christianity and now practice a form of Celtic paganism.



Paul Giovanni composed the film score.



The Wicker Man is well-regarded by critics. Film magazine Cinefantastique described it as "The Citizen Kane of horror movies", and in 2004, Total Film magazine named The Wicker Man the sixth greatest British film of all time. It also won the 1978 Saturn Award for Best Horror Film. The final scene was No. 45 on Bravo's 100 Scariest Movie Moments, and during the 2012 Summer Olympics opening ceremony it was included as part of a sequence that celebrated British cinema. The film brought the wicker man into modern popular culture.

