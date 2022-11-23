Previous
Skull by ajisaac
Photo 2528

Skull

A little find at the top of a local field near home; probably a bird skull but not entirely sure.

Nature has took its natural course with all the flesh having either been eaten or decomposed over time leaving the skull bone clean.
23rd November 2022 23rd Nov 22

ajisaac

@ajisaac
