Previous
Next
Flocked Together by ajisaac
Photo 2553

Flocked Together

All good sheep flock together for a photo-shoot!

These are the watch-sheep-sentinels on the look out for stranger danger to its brothers & sisters!

11th December 2022 11th Dec 22

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
699% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise