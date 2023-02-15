Previous
Is this love? by ajisaac
Is this love?

'Is this love that I'm feeling?
Is this the love that I've been searching for?
Is this love or am I dreaming?
This must be love
'Cause it's really got a hold on me
A hold on me'

Who knows? Just good friends? Or is there more?

I've know idea who they are, what they are doing, what their relationship is but there appear to be happy around each other.....
15th February 2023

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
