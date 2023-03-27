Previous
Soar by ajisaac
Photo 2649

Soar

Captured a shot of this red kite in flight above the village fields where I live, soaring on the winds, which looked magnificent in its flight.

Red kites were persecuted to extinction throughout the UK, with the exception of Wales, during the 19th century.

In Wales, during the 20th century, the small population was carefully protected. Red kites have slowly increased in numbers and range since the Second World War.

We are fortunate to have a few so close to us.
ajisaac

UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
