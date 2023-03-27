Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2649
Soar
Captured a shot of this red kite in flight above the village fields where I live, soaring on the winds, which looked magnificent in its flight.
Red kites were persecuted to extinction throughout the UK, with the exception of Wales, during the 19th century.
In Wales, during the 20th century, the small population was carefully protected. Red kites have slowly increased in numbers and range since the Second World War.
We are fortunate to have a few so close to us.
27th March 2023
27th Mar 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
2649
photos
64
followers
96
following
725% complete
View this month »
2642
2643
2644
2645
2646
2647
2648
2649
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
sky
,
blue
,
wildlife
,
outside
,
cloud
,
bird
,
clouds
,
view
,
outdoors
,
frame
,
landscape
,
flying
,
wings
,
colour
,
soar
,
wing
,
framed
,
kite
,
hover
,
soaring
,
red-kite
,
hovering
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close