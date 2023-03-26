Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2659
Pretty Primroses
Pretty Primroses (the Primula vulgaris) in the front bank outside our house - a cheerful sign of spring.
Primroses are common and widespread across Britain and Ireland. They are found in woods, at the base of hedgerows and in grasslands. They can bloom as early as late December and flower until May.
The flowers provide a nectar source for pollinators like brimstone and small tortoiseshell butterflies.
Apparently Queen Victoria used to send primroses to prime minister Benjamin Disraeli as they were his favourite flowers.
26th March 2023
26th Mar 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
2662
photos
64
followers
95
following
729% complete
View this month »
2655
2656
2657
2658
2659
2660
2661
2662
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
FinePix S4500
Taken
25th March 2023 9:21am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
green
,
outside
,
street
,
flower
,
flowers
,
grass
,
color
,
bank
,
pink
,
view
,
spring
,
outdoors
,
landscape
,
pattern
,
colour
,
petal
,
bunch
,
horticultural
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close