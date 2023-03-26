Previous
Pretty Primroses by ajisaac
Pretty Primroses

Pretty Primroses (the Primula vulgaris) in the front bank outside our house - a cheerful sign of spring.

Primroses are common and widespread across Britain and Ireland. They are found in woods, at the base of hedgerows and in grasslands. They can bloom as early as late December and flower until May.

The flowers provide a nectar source for pollinators like brimstone and small tortoiseshell butterflies.

Apparently Queen Victoria used to send primroses to prime minister Benjamin Disraeli as they were his favourite flowers.



