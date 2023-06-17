Previous
Raspberry Red by ajisaac
Raspberry Red

'Raspberry Red' collection from the first pickings in our garden....plenty more to come!
17th June 2023 17th Jun 23

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
