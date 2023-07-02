Previous
Residing in a leafy residence by ajisaac
Photo 2742

Residing in a leafy residence

Nestled in the hills above our village lies one who leaves not his leafy residence but is content to sit and reflect upon one's relationship with nature......
2nd July 2023

ajisaac

@ajisaac
