Photo 2740
Mirror
A slightly different perspective today...here is a shot taken of farm machinery in the mirror of the vehicle.
The rounded lens gives a great distort of the equipment, like a fish eye.
5th July 2023
5th Jul 23
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
2743
photos
63
followers
93
following
2736
2737
2738
2739
2740
2741
2742
2743
0
365
FinePix S4500
5th July 2023 10:17am
black
green
sky
mirror
yellow
outside
glass
grass
color
view
outdoors
landscape
fisheye
abstract
round
letters
vehicle
colour
circle
distortion
circular
tractor
farming
distort
tyres
pov
agricultural
