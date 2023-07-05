Previous
Mirror by ajisaac
Mirror

A slightly different perspective today...here is a shot taken of farm machinery in the mirror of the vehicle.

The rounded lens gives a great distort of the equipment, like a fish eye.
ajisaac

UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
