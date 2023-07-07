Previous
Fading beauty by ajisaac
Photo 2743

Fading beauty

The great solar orb is setting into its 'fading beauty' over the sea, a beautiful sight!

Shot taken on the beach at Poppit Sands in Pembrokeshire.
7th July 2023

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
