Taproom by ajisaac
Photo 2765

Taproom

Not exciting to look at really but this is the the plain-ish sign that greats you at the entrance of the wonderful Bluestone Brewery, near Newport in Pembrokeshire.

The brewery which was set up in 2013 is situated on the working family farm, Tyriet.

The brewery is incredibly environmentally friendly. All of the bi-products from brewing are re-used on the farm or fed back to their animals. The water that is used to make the beer comes from the farm's own well and they even generate their own solar power!

In 2018, they were the first Brewery in the world to be given the Green Key Accreditation, which is an international award that recognises environmentally sustainable businesses.

The beer is pretty good too!!!!

More info @ https://www.bluestonebrewing.co.uk/
10th July 2023 10th Jul 23

ajisaac

@ajisaac
