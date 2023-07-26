Creating a Buzz

Went to the National Botanic Garden of Wales and among the many wonderful things to discover were the birds of prey centre,



Among the beautiful birds was this European Honey Buzzard called 'Manuka'.



The European honey buzzard (Pernis Apivorus), also known as the pern or common pern.



The bird is an uncommon breeder in, and a scarce though increasing migrant to, Britain. Its most well-known summer population is in the New Forest (Hampshire) but it is also found in the Tyne Valley (Northumberland), Wareham Forest (Dorset), Swanton Novers Great Wood (Norfolk), the Neath Valleys (South Wales), the Clumber Park area (Nottinghamshire), near Wykeham Forest (North Yorkshire) & Haldon Forest Park (Devon).