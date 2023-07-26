Previous
Creating a Buzz by ajisaac
Creating a Buzz

Went to the National Botanic Garden of Wales and among the many wonderful things to discover were the birds of prey centre,

Among the beautiful birds was this European Honey Buzzard called 'Manuka'.

The European honey buzzard (Pernis Apivorus), also known as the pern or common pern.

The bird is an uncommon breeder in, and a scarce though increasing migrant to, Britain. Its most well-known summer population is in the New Forest (Hampshire) but it is also found in the Tyne Valley (Northumberland), Wareham Forest (Dorset), Swanton Novers Great Wood (Norfolk), the Neath Valleys (South Wales), the Clumber Park area (Nottinghamshire), near Wykeham Forest (North Yorkshire) & Haldon Forest Park (Devon).
26th July 2023 26th Jul 23

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
