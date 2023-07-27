Eyeing You Up

Another shot from the Bird of Prey Centre at the National Botanic Gardens of Wales, near Carmarthen yesterday.



The 'Long Eared Owl', (Asio otus); wise and regal, with an imposing stare and elusive nature.

Our most nocturnal owl, with a penchant for recycling other bird’s old nests. It lives in dense woodland and is a skilful hunter.



The long-eared owl has mottled orange-brown feathers, distinct white eyebrows and striking orange eyes. It has large head feathers or ‘ear tufts’ which become raised when the owl is alarmed; normally the tufts are flattened.



It is medium in size, with a wingspan of 95cm. It looks deceptively long and thin when in flight, but is actually no bigger than a woodpigeon.



The long-eared owl is extremely elusive during the breeding season, which takes place from February onwards. It will nest in conifer trees, often rearing its young in the disused nests of other birds. It is also known to use tree hollows and artificial nesting baskets.



It lays a clutch of three to five eggs, and after around 25–30 days the chicks will hatch. The chicks are then ready to fledge 30 days after hatching, although they will still need to be fed by their parents for up to two months.



Long-eared owls live in mixed and coniferous woodland, preferring the cover of dense, shrubby thickets, hedgerows and conifer trees. They are found across the UK, although there are fewer birds in Wales and the South West.











































