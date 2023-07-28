Golden Eye

The final shot from my visit to the Bird of Prey Centre set within the magnificent National Botanic Gardens of Wales.



The enigmatic 'golden eagle' disappeared from England and Wales in the 19th century due to severe persecution. Scottish birds suffered from the use of pesticides in the 20th century. Luckily, golden eagle numbers are soaring high today thanks to conservation efforts.



The golden eagle is the top predator in the Scottish countryside; it is a massive bird of prey that mainly hunts rabbits and mountain hares, but will also catch foxes and large birds like grouse. It can be seen soaring high in the sky in upland areas and remote glens in the north and west of Scotland. Golden eagles have large home territories, nesting on rocky cliff faces and in trees where it builds a giant nest or 'eyrie'. These nests are often used by successive generations to rear their own young. Golden eagles pair for life.



The golden eagle is the national bird of Germany, Mexico and Afghanistan. It is revered in many countries, forming the basis of everything from coats of arms to spiritual customs. It is even used to hunt and kill wolves in certain Central Asian communities.