Nuts O Hazelnuts!

Here is a box of hazelnuts I collected off the hazelnut tree after it had been trimmed; the tree had to be pruned at it was growing to tall for the bank it was on and its branches were interfering with our telephone cables too.



They have now been covered and stored in a warm, dry place awaiting turning brown for consumption in the autumn/winter.



Whilst writing does anyone remember the Cadbury's Advert? It went 'Nuts O Hazelnuts; Cadbury's take them and cover them with chocolate'! I think there were several from the 1970's in the UK.