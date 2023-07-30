Previous
Rushing the Castle by ajisaac
Photo 2772

Rushing the Castle

Years ago soldiers of old rush the besieged walls of the stronghold once associated (amongst others) Sir Rhys ap Thomas, friend of Henry VII.

Now energetic young people (including this boy) run up the castle slopes in imaginary enactments....
30th July 2023

ajisaac

Suzanne ace
Oblivious to the great events of the past!
August 14th, 2023  
