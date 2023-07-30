Sign up
Photo 2772
Rushing the Castle
Years ago soldiers of old rush the besieged walls of the stronghold once associated (amongst others) Sir Rhys ap Thomas, friend of Henry VII.
Now energetic young people (including this boy) run up the castle slopes in imaginary enactments....
30th July 2023
30th Jul 23
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
Tags
black
,
outside
,
street
,
old
,
shadow
,
grass
,
fun
,
stone
,
view
,
ginger
,
outdoors
,
landscape
,
castle
,
brown
,
abandoned
,
history
,
wall
,
boy
,
running
,
colour
,
arch
,
historic
,
facade
,
entrance
,
ruins
,
archway
,
hedging
,
walling
Suzanne
ace
Oblivious to the great events of the past!
August 14th, 2023
