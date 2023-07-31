Previous
Next
Slow Araf by ajisaac
Photo 2786

Slow Araf

One of the new Slow (or Araf in Welsh) Signs erected for our village; the artwork was designed by local children. (I think there are another 3 designs along with this one).
31st July 2023 31st Jul 23

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
766% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
I am learning Welsh and I was very excited that I could read this sign without the english translation. Da iawn fi!
September 13th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise