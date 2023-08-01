Previous
Ffynnone Arms

One of the best watering holes in my locality.

The Ffynnone Arms is a traditional 18th Century Welsh pub, located in the village of Newchapel in the heart of the North Pembrokeshire countryside.

Featured in The Good Beer Guide offering real ales mostly from small local Welsh breweries as well as a fine selection of ciders, wines and spirits.
The menu features home made food cooked from locally sourced produce and includes many pub favourites as well as specialising in meals for a wide variety of dietary preferences or needs (gluten / dairy free, vegan and vegetarian). The Sunday roasts are always very popular, booking in advance is advised.

Also there is a music gig on every month featuring local bands.
