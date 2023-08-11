Previous
Crossing Over by ajisaac
Photo 2796

Crossing Over

One of our local 'food heroes' crossing over the River Teifi at Llechyrd Bridge (from the County of Ceredigion [Cardiganshire] to the County of Sir Benfro [Pembrokeshire]).

The pic could have been taken in 1963 in the way I processed it? What do you think? Although the tractor gives it away!!

11th August 2023 11th Aug 23

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
