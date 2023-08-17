Sign up
Photo 2803
Re-tractored
Awaiting restoration someday.....maybe.....
17th August 2023
17th Aug 23
0
0
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
2807
photos
60
followers
88
following
769% complete
2800
2801
2802
2803
2804
2805
2806
2807
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
FinePix S4500
Taken
16th August 2023 10:03am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
outside
,
old
,
view
,
outdoors
,
rust
,
landscape
,
close-up
,
derelict
,
abandoned
,
metal
,
wheel
,
engine
,
transport
,
wheels
,
texture
,
retro
,
rusty
,
tractor
,
grille
,
metallic
,
tyres
,
tyre
