Previous
Photo 2812
HDMI?
It looks like someone in the past had a premonition of the future as they have carved out 'HDMI' on this stonewall! (The 'I' is a little difficult to make out but its there).
Yep HDMI; which means 'High Definition Multimedia Interface'.
A time traveller perhaps......?!
Nope its someone's initials....or is it?!
23rd September 2023
23rd Sep 23
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
2812
photos
59
followers
87
following
Tags
dark
,
b&w
,
black
,
white
,
blackandwhite
,
writing
,
outside
,
street
,
old
,
shadow
,
fun
,
stone
,
view
,
outdoors
,
landscape
,
letter
,
history
,
carved
,
carving
,
letters
,
texture
,
monochrome
