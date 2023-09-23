Previous
HDMI? by ajisaac
Photo 2812

HDMI?

It looks like someone in the past had a premonition of the future as they have carved out 'HDMI' on this stonewall! (The 'I' is a little difficult to make out but its there).

Yep HDMI; which means 'High Definition Multimedia Interface'.

A time traveller perhaps......?!

Nope its someone's initials....or is it?!
23rd September 2023 23rd Sep 23

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
770% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise