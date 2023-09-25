Previous
Next
A trip to the Gin by ajisaac
Photo 2842

A trip to the Gin

Should have been a trip to the gym...(ha-ha)... but got it wrong....!

Actually I didn't go in as it was closed at the time (and I don't particularly like gin).

This is a gin bar in St Davids, the smallest city in Great Britain.
25th September 2023 25th Sep 23

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
778% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise