Sea Snail in yellow

The Flat periwinkle - Scientific name: Littorina obtusata/fabalis on one of the local beaches.



Found amongst the seaweeds on which it feeds, the flat periwinkle lives on the lower parts of the shore. It is most commonly associated with Bladder Wrack seaweed and can be mistaken for the air bladders that makes the seaweed float.



They come in lots of different colours, including orange, bright yellow, banded brown and a sort of olive green that makes them hard to spot amongst their seaweed home.