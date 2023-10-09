Sign up
Previous
Photo 2843
You lift me up
One of the many old buildings in Cardigan Town, this one is down Morgan Street with a little touch of graffiti artwork which I have called 'You lift me up'....
9th October 2023
9th Oct 23
0
0
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
FinePix S4500
Taken
9th October 2023 6:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
white
,
green
,
sky
,
door
,
balloon
,
yellow
,
blue
,
outside
,
street
,
old
,
graffiti
,
stone
,
wooden
,
view
,
outdoors
,
landscape
,
art
,
wall
,
building
,
figure
,
balloons
,
artwork
,
facade
,
stonework
,
gable
,
walling
