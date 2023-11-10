Autumn at Coedmore

Wonderful autumnal colours surround Coedmore in the wonderful Cilgerran Gorge area.



Its original Welsh name is believed to be Coedmawr which means 'The Great Woodland' , which refers to the large swathe of woodlands that originally stretched from Cardigan up to Llangranog and back to Henllan.



The house now is split into ten apartments with awesome views.



My shot was taken from within the grounds of Cilgerran Castle, across the other side of the River Teifi, so we are looking from Pembrokeshire (Sir Benfro) to Cardiganshire (Ceredigion).