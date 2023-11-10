Previous
Next
Autumn at Coedmore by ajisaac
Photo 2887

Autumn at Coedmore

Wonderful autumnal colours surround Coedmore in the wonderful Cilgerran Gorge area.

Its original Welsh name is believed to be Coedmawr which means 'The Great Woodland' , which refers to the large swathe of woodlands that originally stretched from Cardigan up to Llangranog and back to Henllan.

The house now is split into ten apartments with awesome views.

My shot was taken from within the grounds of Cilgerran Castle, across the other side of the River Teifi, so we are looking from Pembrokeshire (Sir Benfro) to Cardiganshire (Ceredigion).
10th November 2023 10th Nov 23

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
791% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kitty Hawke ace
What a lovely old house, and in such a beautiful setting too. Lucky (and probably rich) people who live there.
November 13th, 2023  
John Falconer ace
Beautiful. Well done.
November 13th, 2023  
Agnes ace
Beautiful the White House between the autumn trees
November 13th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise