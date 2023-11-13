Previous
BEJ 687 by ajisaac
Photo 2890

BEJ 687

I love an old tractor don't you....?

So does its owner; here in rural Pembrokeshire we make things last that bit longer!
13th November 2023 13th Nov 23

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
791% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise