Photo 2892
A bit ropey
The weather has been a bit ropey these last weeks so to try and grab a few shots between the sheets of rain is a bonus!
So here's a bit of rope for you in the sunshine (just)!
15th November 2023
15th Nov 23
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
2894
photos
60
followers
88
following
2887
2888
2889
2890
2891
2892
2893
2894
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
FinePix S4500
Taken
15th November 2023 11:05am
Tags
black
,
blue
,
outside
,
old
,
paint
,
color
,
wooden
,
view
,
outdoors
,
landscape
,
wire
,
boat
,
rope
,
texture
,
colour
,
painted
,
pov
,
coastal
