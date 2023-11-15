Previous
A bit ropey by ajisaac
Photo 2892

A bit ropey

The weather has been a bit ropey these last weeks so to try and grab a few shots between the sheets of rain is a bonus!

So here's a bit of rope for you in the sunshine (just)!
ajisaac

