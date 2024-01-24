Previous
Pelican Inn by ajisaac
Photo 2961

Pelican Inn

A bit of sun but still a little nip in the air outside the 'Pelican Inn'.

Please note - no pelicans were harmed whilst taking photographs....!!!
24th January 2024 24th Jan 24

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
