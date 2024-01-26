Previous
Boxed by ajisaac
Just another mundane snap as I've not been able to get out today...

Corn Flakes was the first cereal to be ever made by Kellogg Company. It is the longest living cereal of all time.

They were patented by Will Keith Kellogg at Battle Creek, Michigan, US.

The cereal, originally made with wheat, was created by Will Kellogg in 1894 for patients at the Battle Creek Sanitarium where he worked with his brother John Kellogg who was the superintendent.

The breakfast cereal proved popular among the patients and Kellogg subsequently started what became the Kellogg Company to produce corn flakes for the wider public.

The patent for the process was granted in 1896, after a legal battle between the two brothers.
JackieR ace
You know why breakfast is considered most important meL of the day? Because Mr Kellog said so!!!
January 26th, 2024  
