On the Edge by ajisaac
Photo 2965

On the Edge

'On the edge' of an old (small) boat moored along the Afon Teifi Estuary.
28th January 2024 28th Jan 24

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
